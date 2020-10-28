Fairfax School District reopening Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District announced they are reopening all schools for in-person instruction on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The reopening plan includes a modified schedule to ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The district operates three K-6 elementary schools and one junior high. Fairfax School District has approximately 2,723 K-8 students, according to a news release.

Wednesday marks the first day that a number of local schools can officially reopen campuses as a result of Kern County staying in the red tier of COVID-19 state guidance.