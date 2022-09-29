BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District and superintendent released a statement Wednesday in regards to criminal charges against a school district board of trustees member by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Fairfax School District Board of Trustee member Palmer Moland was arrested Tuesday and charged with six felony counts, including falsification of election documents, violating conflict of interest statutes and misappropriation of public funds, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to the district attorney’s office, if convicted Moland faces permanent disqualification from holding office.

The statement released by the school district said:

The Fairfax School District is aware of the arrest of Board of Trustees member Palmer Moland

on six felony counts by the Kern County District Attorney related to Trustee Moland’s alleged

conduct in his public office. As a public institution, the District is concerned by the nature of the

charges. The District has been cooperating with the District Attorney’s office and will continue

to do so. The District is also evaluating what, if any, immediate actions by the District are

necessitated by this development.



The District will monitor the matter as it moves through the legal due process system and

continue to evaluate steps that may be necessary to address any impacts on the District’s

operations. At the same time, the District will maintain its focus on fulfilling our central mission

– teaching and learning in the classroom.

“Our commitment as a District is and must remain educating and supporting our students, and we are confident our leadership and staff will ensure this continues to be our top priority as we move forward together,” said District Superintendent Lora Brown.

Moland is scheduled for felony arraignment Thursday afternoon, according to the court website.