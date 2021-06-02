Fairfax School District board to meet tonight following Kern County Grand Jury report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District board of trustees will meet tonight, less than one week after a scathing Kern County Grand Jury report rebuked the board.

The board will meet in a closed session to discuss the qualifications of job candidates applying for the superintendent position. Last week, the grand jury released a report calling the board “divided and dysfunctional.” It noted the board has violated its own bi-laws and ethics laws in the past.

Among several recommendations, the grand jury said the board should hire a conflict resolution specialist, allow easier public access at meetings and the grand jury called on the board to remove board president Palmer Moland by June 30.

Community members have been calling for Moland’s resignation for weeks.

Tonight’s special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Fairfax Jr. High School, 1500 S Fairfax Rd.