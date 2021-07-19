Fairfax School District board recall effort gains ground

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The campaign to recall three trustees from the Fairfax School District Board is gaining traction.

Over the weekend, organizers collected around 100 signatures outside the Walmart store on Brundage Lane in southeast Bakersfield. Recall supporters need to collect more than 1,500 valid signatures by Sept. 26 to qualify a recall election for the ballot.

The campaign is aimed at ousting Fairfax Trustees Palmer Moland, Jose Luis Tapia and Alma Rios. Moland has faced accusations of bullying and harassment while Rios and Tapia are accused of always siding with Moland and not adequately preparing for board meetings.

This all comes after a scathing grand jury report labeled the board “divided and dysfunctional.”

Members of the public are expected to address the recall tomorrow during a board meeting at 6 p.m.