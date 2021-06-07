Fairfax School District board to interview superintendent candidates amid calls for president to resign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight, the troubled Fairfax School District board will meet again to interview candidates for the superintendent position.

This comes after last week’s heated meeting as pressure grows for Board President Palmer Moland to resign. Last week, roughly two dozen people gathered at a special board meeting to call for Moland’s after a recent Kern County Grand Jury report called the board “divided and dysfunctional.”

The board hired an investigative firm to look into harassment and bullying allegations against Moland. The firm presented its findings to the board and called on trustees to formally censure, or rebuke, Moland.

However, Moland, along with Trustees Jose Luis Tapia and Alma Rios, threw out a proposed censure resolution, which enraged many in the community. Some members of the community are organizing a recall campaign against Moland, Tapia, and Rios.

Tonight and tomorrow night, the board will meet to interview the superintendent candidates. A regularly scheduled board meeting will be held Thursday.