Fairfax School District board meeting scheduled Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special meeting of the Fairfax School District board is scheduled Thursday during which the annual budget for the coming fiscal year is expected to be approved.

A town hall will take place at 6:30 p.m. after the meeting.

The board has come under fire from the community in recent months and is the subject of an audit by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to look into possible financial irregularities. A grand jury has recommended board president Palmer Moland resign, calling the board “divided and dysfunctional.”

