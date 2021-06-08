Fairfax School District board meeting quiet as board shifts focus to hiring new superintendent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The troubled Fairfax School District board met again last night to interview candidates for superintendent position, but this time, the meeting was much quieter than those of recent weeks.

A few people showed up with signs calling on board President Palmer Moland to resign amid harassment and bullying allegations, but that was about it before the board went into closed session.

Last week, roughly two dozen people called for Moland’s resignation. This all comes after a recent scathing Kern County Grand Jury report calling the board “divided and dysfunctional.”

The board hired an investigative firm to look into the allegations against Moland. The firm presented its findings to the board and called on trustees to formally censure or rebuke Moland, but Moland, along with Trustees Jose Luis Tapia and Alma Rios, threw out a proposed censure resolution, which enraged many in the community.

Some members of the community are organizing a recall campaign against Moland, Tapia and Rios. The board also will meet today to interview additional superintendent candidates. A regularly scheduled board meeting will be held on Thursday.