Fairfax Road closed after big rig overturns, spills gallons of hot tar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fairfax Road from Royal Coach to Alfred Harrell Highway has been closed after a big rig overturned early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 5:30 a.m., officers were sent to the area after receiving a report of the overturned semi. When they arrived, the officers found that the truck was leaking 10 to 15 gallons of hot tar onto the roadway. The department said the spill was contained as of 6:07 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash, according to CHP. Tow trucks are on the scene now to turn the truck upright and remove it from the area.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.