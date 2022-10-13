BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District board met Thursday to get answers after Board of Trustee member Palmer Moland was hit with seven felony charges of election fraud last month.

This meeting marks the first school board meeting since the charges and community members asked the board to take action. Palmer Moland is accused of seven felony charges of election fraud including misappropriating public funds and falsifying his address on election documents to live in the district.

Previously, community members started a petition to recall Moland, but it was unsuccessful.

President of the recall committee, Pamela Padilla, was present at the meeting Thursday and said the board must take action.

“I want him to have to pay restitution for all the money that he took from the school. These kids deserve to have that money back. Even if it takes him 10 years to pay it back, he needs to pay it back.”

“That was not his money. That was not his money to spend, especially on legal services. He should have did like everybody else and go get legal counsel with his own funds, not the public funds and the school funds,” said Padilla.

Many community members brought signs and addressed the board, asking for two other board members to step down: Jose Tapia and Alma Rios.

Maria Hernandez was one and said Moland did not do this alone.

“We have so many political people in Kern County, like Kevin McCarthy, that are supposed to defend schools and underprivileged students but somewhere, somehow, this side of town gets no attention at all,” Hernandez said.

The board did not decide at the meeting, and Moland is set for trial in December.