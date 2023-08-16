BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attention foodies. You won’t have to wait until the Kern County Fair before you can sink your teeth into a tasty baked potato.

The Southern Sierra Council Boy Scouts of America is scheduled to host a gourmet baked potato bash fundraiser event on Aug. 26 at Crusader Brewing Company in southwest Bakersfield.

The event will feature local restaurants’ take on the “ultimate” baked potato. Attendees will have a taste and then vote for their favorite version. The winning dish will be featured at the Boy Scout Baked Potato Booth during the Kern County Fair.

You will have to purchase a “potato passport,” which is good for 10 different samples. The sample size is approximately 1/4 of a baked potato.

Some of the eateries that will provide their version of the “ultimate” baked potato include:

-Cali Vibes Grill & Chill

-Get it Twisted

-My Spot Downtown Grill

-Sarap Bakersfield

-Sequoia Sandwich Co.

-Sonder

-Sonora Grill & Wings

-Tailored Burger

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit local Scouting by providing program resources to more families and volunteers. Sponsor opportunities are also available. For more information visit, scoutingevent.com.