Fair Food Drive-thru returns to fairgrounds for 2 weekends

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The savory, sweet, salty and sugary treats that the Kern County Fair is known for, will be available once again via a drive-thru beginning next Friday.

A calendar listing on the Kern County Fair’s website shows the Fair Food Drive-thru is taking place over two weekends at the Kern County Fairgrounds’ South P Street lot beginning Jan. 22.

The website shows the event takes place Friday, Jan 22 through Sunday, Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It isn’t clear what foods or vendors will be available but the site does mention it’ll be your chance to get lobster fries and Old West cinnamon rolls.

Last fall, the fairgrounds hosted a drive-thru event in lieu of the traditional fair. In the first weekend, organizers said over 6,300 cars made their way to the fairgrounds making over $300,000 in sales.