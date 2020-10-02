Fair food drive-thru back with more tasty treats

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)- If you missed out last weekend on getting a taste of the fair, you still have this weekend, to try lots of new additions.

The fair food drive-thru kicked off last weekend and was a hit. Over 63-hundred cars made a trip to the fairgrounds and they saw over 300-thousand dollars in sales.

Because of the success, vendors decided to add some new treats to their menu. Expect to see double-wrapped deep fried hot dogs and deep fried Oreo’s. For those not in the mood for the food, souvenir stands are set up to please everyone.

The drive runs until this Sunday. The drive-thru will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the South P Street parking lot at the fairgrounds.

Come hungry, and follow social distancing guidelines.