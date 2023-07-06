BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A new watering hole opened Thursday in the heart of Bakersfield – the Eye Street Pub, just off the corner of 19th and Eye streets.

The pub is just two doors down from the Cuban restaurant Mama Roomba. Among other Irish imports, the Eye Street Pub has Guinness on tap.

But, as managing partner, David Brust told 17 News, the bigger deal is Rooster’s Honky Tonk, coming in September to the space right next door.

The theme of Rooster’s Honky-Tonk is – what else – the Bakersfield Sound.

“The idea behind the honky-tonk,” Brust said, “is really to bring Bakersfield country music back downtown to where it should be and has always needed to be.”

Brust said Rooster’s will be open Wednesday through Saturday and will feature live music in the best traditions of Buck and Merle and the cast of performers who helped this town earn the title of Nashville West.