Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to “move that bus” today

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will “move that bus” today and reveal a new home for a local family.

Earlier this month the Mosley family woke up to cheers outside their home. When they went outside, they learned they had been selected to receive a home makeover.

Contractor, John Balfanz Homes, hundreds of volunteers, and television crews have spent hours working on the home.

A reveal the new home, located on 10401 Enger St., will happen today at 4 p.m. The public is invited to help “move that bus.”

