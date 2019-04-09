Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, is coming to town

(Courtesy of HGTV)

(Courtesy of HGTV)

HGTV's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is coming to Bakersfield to find stories that need to be told.

They have reached out over Twitter and are wanting people in the Bakersfield area to nominate people or families that are outstanding citizens and deserve a home makeover or a new house all together.

Click on the tweet below or visit www.EMHE.TV and apply today.