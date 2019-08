HGTV’s upcoming series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition selected a local family to feature on the show this week.

Show representatives said John Balfanz Homes is hosting a pep rally for volunteers who want to be part of HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on Monday at the Fox Theater in Downtown Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Representatives said the event will give people a chance to meet The Extreme Makeover team before the production arrives in Bakersfield.