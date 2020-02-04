Extreme Home Makeover to air Bakersfield family’s episode

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Last year a Bakersfield family was selected to be featured on a popular home improvement show. Now, you can watch the incredible transformation on the first episode of the season for Extreme Makeover Home Edition.



Jessica Mosley, her five kids and her mother Pam were all living in an old three-bedroom home. The home belonged to Pam and her husband who passed away last December. Now, her new 2,400 square-foot home includes five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms. The home comes completely furnished and decorated.

The episode is set to premiere Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.