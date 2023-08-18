BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been almost a month since Lebron James Jr. suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice and the incident sparked awareness of the reality some teenagers face.

The incident may have you wonder: Are our students safe?

Three days from the start of classes, two local colleges are preparing for this type of situation.

“It’s something essential that everyone should know,” Dr. Jessi Rogge, Head Athletic Trainer at CSUB, said.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation known as CPR is on the rise in Bakersfield because some recent incidents showed even healthy young people can face heart problems.

“After the Damar Hamlin incident, we had a few extra calls. I think that was pretty much nationwide,” said Terrin Grider, owner of Kern CPR.

And living in one of the hottest summers in history, some hearts may be having a more difficult time.

“Heat will exacerbate conditions that are cardiovascular in nature, especially if someone is not drinking enough fluids, or they’re staying out in the sun too long,” Charles Collom, Bakersfield College Student Health and Wellness Center Director, said.

Faculty and staff in Bakersfield College are not required to be CPR trained but can take free courses with their nursing department.

As for the life-saving automated external defibrillator known as AED, many are available throughout the Bakersfield College campus, as well as the CSUB campus.

“There’s an AED at every facility, every practice facility has one,” Rogge said. “All of our coaches and medical staff are CPR and AED certified. That is actually a conference requirement for us, that anyone who is going to be doing an individual session with a student-athlete is certified in CPR, AED and First Aid.”

Grider says it only takes minutes to learn how to save a life.

“So, learning CPR is a very quick process if you want to know the basics. If you want to know ‘Hey, this is my hand placement, this is how hard it is to push’, we can teach you that in literally a matter of seconds,” Grider said.

Grider created Kern CPR more than a decade ago after she had a hard time finding where to get certified when she became an EMT.

She says there’s no minimum age to learn CPR, as long as a person is able to understand and do compressions.