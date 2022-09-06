BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The record-breaking heat wave is grilling our Golden Empire. With the heat soaring to an official scorching 114 degrees and it’s hotter in some places.



It’s an understatement to call today hot. This day breaks Bakersfield and Shafter records for the month of September.

The record is broken. Bakersfield officially hit 114 degrees at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The record for the hottest day in September was 112 degrees back in 1955. While the hottest day for Shafter was 111 degrees back in 1904.

This extreme heat brings serious attention to the ongoing efforts to conserve energy.

“Every small action adds up so turning off those lights and setting that thermostat at 78 degrees or higher health permitting, This is going to help ensure reliable and enhanced reliability on the state’s electric grid,” Katie Allen with Bakersfield PG&E said.

Schools across Kern are keeping kids out of the sun this Tuesday. In the Bakersfield City School District, principals are prioritizing safety for young children, some are canceling outdoor recess. While in the Kern High School District every outside program has been suspended.

“Because of the high temperature we’ve suspended everything in the district,” Stan Greene the director of school support services for Kern Highschool District said. “For us even outdoor band practice is a no go. People are getting animals ready for the fair and with that comes a practice session and that’s been suspended for today.”

Manual laborers across Kern are also affected by this record-breaking heat wave. In Bakersfield businesses like Stockdale Solar and other solar and roofing companies suspended door-to-door sales and work for the day. Even Kern’s most vulnerable groups are feeling the effects of the intense heat on our farm workers.

“We really have no other choice,” Pablo Salas a farm worker in Arvin said. “If we don’t work a day that means less money in our paycheck. We don’t have any other option but to work.”

Salas also said they need to work to pay their bills even when conditions are grueling. Sometimes they get to go home early but that’s a cut in their pay for the day.

“I know that people have gotten sick working outdoors under extreme heat. That’s why days like today they let us go home early,” Salas said.