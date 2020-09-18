Extensive ad campaign coming in advance of possible record pistachio harvest

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — American Pistachio Growers, a nonprofit representing more than 800 growers in several states, announced a new advertising campaign in advance of what could be a record crop this fall.

APG President Richard Matoian said in a news release the U.S. pistachio crop this year could hit the 1-billion pound mark, setting a new production record. With the likelihood of a record crop, the nonprofit has prepared an advertising campaign combining extensive TV advertising as well as print and digital media advertising.

“We are investing in our biggest advertising and marketing campaign ever to capitalize on this expansion in U.S. pistachio production,” said Judy Hirigoyen, APG vice president of global marketing. “We have great synergy from all of the work we have done in recent years collaborating with great partners in professional sports, the research community, and with some of the world’s leading nutritionists and researchers.”

Pistachios rank sixth on California’s list of commodities, with a value of $1.94 billion, the release said. They are the state’s second leading export.