BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is to hold one-day Express Enrollment events for new and returning students, according to the college.

The college says, at the Express Enrollment events participants can receive help with enrolling for the fall semester, designing an ed plan and applying for financial aid.

The upcoming Express Enrollment dates are August 3 and 17 from noon to 5 p.m., according to the college.

The college says, if new or returning students are unable to attend this event they can receive similar support by clicking this link during regular office hours.