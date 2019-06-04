Express Enrollment at Bakersfield College lets you become a Renegade in one day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are looking to enroll at Bakersfield College, you can become a student in just one day with Express Enrollment.

A final One-Day Express Enrollment event takes place Thursday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Check-in will be at the Welcome Center in the Administration Building located on the Bakersfield College main campus on Panorama Drive.

College staff will help students register for classes, tour the campus and become a Renegade.

To participate, bring a picture ID, high school transcripts or college and university transcripts.

For more information, visit here.

Bakersfield College also reminds potential students that you can still enroll for classes before the semester begins on Saturday, Aug. 24.