Expired and unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off Oct. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off Saturday, Oct. 26 at multiple locations in the city, police said.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., pills can be taken to disposal sites at the following locations: lobby of the police department at 1601 Truxtun Ave.; the parking lot adjacent to Kaiser Permanente at 3501 Stockdale Highway; and the parking lot adjacent to Walmart at 5075 Gosford Road.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons of prescription drugs at about 6,300 sites operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and roughly 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners, police said.