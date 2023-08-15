BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a big week for students in Kern County, with a majority of them heading back to the classroom for the first day of school.

This was the case on Tuesday for students at Quailwood Elementary School in southwest Bakersfield.

If you’re a parent of a young student, experts recommend a few simple tips to make the end of summer transition a little easier:

Make bedtime earlier a couple of nights a week.

Practice a school morning routine.

Set up a time to tour their school if they’re nervous about getting lost.

For more tips on preparing your children for school, click here.