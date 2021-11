KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — State Route 178 will experience periodic closures between the mouth of the canyon starting Sunday, Nov. 7 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. due to construction of rumble strips, according to CalTrans

The closures will continue every night through Tuesday, Nov. 9.

There will be one-way traffic control on these days from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.