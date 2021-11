BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound I-5 will experience closures for emergency repairs starting 8 p.m. Saturday until 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The closure will run from State Route 41 Kettleman City to State Route 46 Lost Hills.

A detours will be in place for all southbound traffic at State Route 41.

All northbound lanes will remain open.