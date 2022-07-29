Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the source. It has been updated to attribute information to Robert Rodriguez with CHP. 17 News regrets the mistake.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All northbound lanes of Highway 99 at 7th Standard Road were closed Friday morning due to a temporary closure, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The lanes have since been reopened.

Robert Rodriguez with CHP said they received a call from someone around 5:41 a.m. saying they had been shot at on Highway 99. Authorities closed down Highway 99 to try and find evidence but said they have not found any.

Rodriguez said there is no suspect information and no injuries.

Traffic was being diverted at 7th Standard Road.

The investigation is ongoing.