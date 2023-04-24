BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works is scheduled to close lanes in three major intersections for construction this week.

Officials said work is being done to demolish and replace curb ramps at the intersections of Rosedale Highway and Fruitvale Avenue, Olive and Knudsen drives, and Olive Drive and Roberts Lane,

The lane closest to the curb will be impacted, county officials said.

Lanes will be closed in the area of Rosedale Highway and Fruitvale Avenue on Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Kern County officials.

Lanes will be closed in the area of Olive and Knudsen drives on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The lanes in the area of Olive Drive and Roberts Lane are scheduled to be closed on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to officials.

County officials are advising to plan morning and afternoon commutes and expect delays in the impacted areas.