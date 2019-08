Road work is underway in busy streets in South Bakersfield.

Crews are reconstructing part of South H Street, between Pacheco Road and White Lane.

On Tuesday, work begins on Wible Road, from Planz Road to White Lane.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions.

You can expect delays and detours if you’re traveling on South H Street or Wible Road this week.

All of the work in the area is expected to be done in October.