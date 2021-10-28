Expect closures on the Manor Street Bridge Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound sides of the Manor Street Bridge over the Kern River are set to temporarily close on Friday, according to the city of Bakersfield.

The southbound lanes of traffic over Manor Street Bridge will be closed for one hour, starting at 8:30 a.m. Following that closure, the northbound lanes will be closed for one hour. Work on the bridge is expected to be completed that same day.

Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays through the area. Alternate routes will be available. A detour will be available at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic and at Union Avenue for northbound traffic. The construction work is a part of the bridge rehabilitation project that began in May 2020.

Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.