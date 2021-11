BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Before devouring turkey and stuffing, burn a few calories while benefiting the Community Action Partnership of Kern food bank.

The 3rd Annual Turkey Day Run will begin 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day with a 5K run and an untimed 1 mile walk at The Park at River Walk. There’s even a virtual run available.

For more information and to register, click here.