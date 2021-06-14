Excessive heat warning issued for Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for portions of Kern County, including the cities of Rosamond, Mojave, Ridgecrest and California City.

The warning remains in effect from Tuesday morning to Saturday evening with the forecast calling for blistering temperatures that could reach as high as 115 degrees. Nighttime lows are expected to stay above 80 degrees in some locations.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning says.

Those in affected areas are urged to drink lots of fluids, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room if possible, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing if working outside, and take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

Of extreme importance: Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle.