Excessive heat warning issued for Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An excessive heat warning has been issued for Kern County beginning noon Thursday and lasting through Monday evening.

The National Weather Service said dangerously hot conditions are expected, with high temperatures between 106 to 113 degrees each day. Those working or spending time outside are urged to drink lots of fluids, wear lightweight clothing and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

The agency also said children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

