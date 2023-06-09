BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County prosecutor has filed a claim against the county alleging harassment and discrimination based on her race and religion by supervisors in the District Attorney’s office.

The claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — seeks damages in an amount less than $25,000 for loss of income and medical expenses related to treatment of emotional distress for attorney Nishi Dayal. She was employed at the DA’s office from Jan. 6, 2020, to Dec. 9, 2022, according to county Chief Communications Officer Ally Soper.

The claim says, “Despite Ms. Dayal’s excellent record as a deputy district attorney, she was scrutinized, harassed and retaliated against based on her race, religion and disability.” It says Dayal provided disability notes from her doctor to supervisors about her need to wear certain footwear and clothing.

Kern County Counsel Margo Raison said the claim was being reviewed and she had no further comment. The county has 45 days from the date of filing — May 24 — to respond to the claim.

Dayal alleges supervisors reprimanded her for wearing sneakers in the office and not wearing pantyhose in court, which they said was unprofessional, and informally disciplined her over posts on her personal social media accounts. She says in the claim her disability precludes her from wearing pantyhose or pants.

Dayal, who practices Hinduism, alleges supervisors also reprimanded her for going to the office with traditional henna tattoos on her palms after family weddings.

“It should be noted that other employees were allowed to showcase their Christian beliefs by wearing cross necklaces, promoting Christian-led fundraisers through company email, etc., without discipline,” according to the claim.

In July 2022, Dayal was transferred to the Delano courthouse — she called it a demotion — which doubled her commute and made her disability worse, according to the claim.

“Once (supervisors) realized she did not fit their ‘mold’ because she demanded compliance with disability accommodations, freedom of speech and religious freedoms that were different than theirs, Ms. Dayal did not stand a chance,” the claim says.