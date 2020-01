Ex empleado de secundaria North High arrestado por nuevos cargos con respecto a presuntos actos sexuales con menores, según autoridades

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A jury has found the man accused of attacking a former girlfriend at a Starbucks in 2018 guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter and other felonies, but acquitted him of attempted murder.

The jury found Robert Daniel Rivas guilty on seven of nine counts stemming from a machete attack against the woman at a Starbucks in the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway on Sept. 9, 2018.