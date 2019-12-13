Ex-boyfriend held woman at gunpoint, forced her to take pills resulting in miscarriage

Police say a woman is recovering after her ex-boyfriend held her at gunpoint and forced her to take pills resulting in a miscarriage.

Bakersfield police arrested the ex-boyfriend, Jagmeet Sandhu, 23.

Police say Sandhu confronted his pregnant ex-girlfriend at her residence early Tuesday morning.

“Her ex-boyfriend arrived at her apartment with a gun and made her take an unknown pill with the intent of having a miscarriage,” Bakersfield police Sgt. Nathan McCauley said.

Officers were tipped off the alleged assault at around 1 a.m. by a family member of the woman.

At a local hospital, the woman confirmed to police the allegations leading up to her miscarriage which took place later that morning, police said.

“Detectives found several items of evidence to corroborate the victim’s statement,” McCauley said.

Authorities arrested Sandhu early Wednesday afternoon for murder, domestic assault, and false imprisonment.

We attempted to reach Sandhu’s family at their house, but no one came to the door.

Louis Gill is not involved in the case and has not specific knowledge of its facts but he is an expert on domestic violence and says crimes against pregnant women are not uncommon behavioir in relationships where domestic abuse exists.

“When a major event like a pregnancy happens they can become fearful and want to control that outcome … this is one of the worst outcomes,” Gill said.

Gill is the executive director of the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.

“Any individual in a relationship that where they feel that they are being controlled needs to seek help.”

“This is an example of how vile it is when another human feels they have the right to control another person’s body,” he said.

Sandhu is due in court Dec. 13.

There are phone numbers you can use if you or anyone you know needs help from domestic violence.

Always call 911 if there is an emergency.

You can also call the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault’s 24-hour crisis line at 327-1091.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

You can also go to the Family Justice Center at Oak and 21st streets.