Ex arrested in killings of former girlfriend and other man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The ex of a woman who was gunned down along with a man last month has been arrested in their killings.

Gudelio Gutierrez Grande, 42, was located Thursday at a residence in east Bakersfield, deputies said. He tried to flee, but was captured immediately and arrested on two counts of murder.

He was in possession of a loaded stolen firearm at the time of his arrest, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials say Gutierrez Grande shot and killed Marbeli Castro-Garcia, 31, and Emilio Diaz Chavez, 36. Their bodies were found July 21 in the 300 block of East Fairview Road.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.