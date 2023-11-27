BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Evan Demestihas, former assistant chief with the Bakersfield Police Department, has filed a claim against the city alleging wrongful termination.

In the claim, Demestihas, 45, says he was fired over two incidents involving alcohol.

“The city took this retaliatory action despite its documented history towards others who have committed similar ‘offenses’ (and/or others who committed significantly more serious acts) who received less and/or no disciplinary consequence,” according to the claim, a precursor to a lawsuit.

The claim says his firing will result in losses of more than $1 million in retirement pay. The city has 45 days from the date of filing to respond.

The filing says “while (Demestihas) had planned and desired to end his career with the city many years from now, the city’s actions and omissions made this impossible.”

The Bakersfield Police Department on Monday confirmed Demestihas is no longer an employee. His last day was Aug. 21.

Of the two alcohol-related incidents, one involved an arrest last year for allegedly driving under the influence. Demestihas pleaded no contest to a “wet reckless” charge and was given one year of probation and ordered to pay fines, according to court records.

The claim says the other incident occurred in September 2021 and involved “not contacting the city for mere hours to report his legal consumption of alcohol with his then-wife.”

There have been no prior reports of a September 2021 incident, but in September 2019 he got into an altercation with his ex-wife outside a Bakersfield bar.

Police called to the scene found Demestihas and the ex-wife had each suffered some type of visible injury, according to prosecutors. Neither witnesses nor surveillance video provided clear details of what had occurred, prosecutors said, or who was the initial aggressor.

Charges were not filed.

Demestihas was initially fired but got his job back after the dismissal went to the Police Civil Service Commission, which ruled against the city. He was then demoted to lieutenant, and again suspended.

In November of last year, Demestihas filed a lawsuit alleging he was forced out of law enforcement because he cooperated with the Attorney General’s Office investigation of a deadly shooting by the son of then-Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin.

In the suit, Demestihas says he was served with a memo after the Civil Service hearing informing him he was stripped of all law enforcement powers and forbidden from identifying himself as a police officer or going to the police station. A hearing is scheduled in May.