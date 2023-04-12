BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Details are still unclear about what happened on Jan. 19 on South Vineland and Muller roads in the crash that left one dead and three injured, including two Bakersfield Police officers.

California Highway Patrol won’t even confirm who was driving the police car or how fast the officers were going, but Attorney Daniel Rodriguez representing the families of the victims in the crash, Mario Lares and Ana Hernandez, says the evidence speaks for itself.

“From all the evidence we have thus far, the information we’ve been able to gather, it’s pretty clear cut they didn’t have the overhead lights on, they didn’t have the sirens on, blew the stop sign, and was speeding, and that’s not the first time,” Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, his office has handled two other cases like this in the past five years and said that the city must take accountability.

“I wonder how many other cases there are if I know of two of them in the last five years that’s not acceptable […] there are consequences to our choices, it’s that simple, justice is not complicated,” Rodriguez said.

Mario Lares, who died in the crash, was buried in Mexico by his family, but his family plans to bring his body back to Bakersfield to honor his plans to spend his life here with his wife like they always wanted to until his death.

Ana Hernandez, who survived the crash, is in a wheelchair and suffers from major injuries, including her head, but Rodriguez shares that she is building towards recovery.

“She’s quite the fighter, she’s doing everything she can to get back on her feet and try to adjust to this new normal,” said Rodriguez.

17 News has reached out to the police department and the California Highway Patrol for comment weekly for three months and were told it is “under investigation” and no comment.

As for the officers, BPD told 17 News, both officers have been on administrative leave since the crash.

