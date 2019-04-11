Local News

Everything you need to know about the 'Dancing at the Stars' event this weekend

By:

Posted: Apr 11, 2019 01:21 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 11, 2019 01:21 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - -The 5th Annual "Dancing at the Stars" competition and fundraiser at the Stars Theatre Restaurant is this weekend in Downtown Bakersfield.

17's Tami Mlcoch will be dancing in this year's show alongside her choreographer, Roland Brown, and seven other couples.

The event is a fundraiser for the Stars Theatre, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

The non-profit relies on community donations to keep things up and running.

"We, not only, do our main stage shows here at the Stars Theatre, but we are also a performing arts school here in the summertime with the kids, and we also have a playhouse out in Rosedale. So, all the funds that come through this event helps us with all of our programs throughout the year," said Zachary Gonzalez, Marketing Coordinator.

Tickets are sold out for the "Dancing at the Stars" event on Sat. April 13 and the preview show. But, tickets are still available for the encore show on Sunday, call 325-6100 or click here for the Stars Theatre website.

You can also support the theatre by casting your vote for your favorite couple online it's only $1 to vote.

KGET will be proving a live stream on its Facebook page on Saturday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center