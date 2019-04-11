Everything you need to know about the 'Dancing at the Stars' event this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - -The 5th Annual "Dancing at the Stars" competition and fundraiser at the Stars Theatre Restaurant is this weekend in Downtown Bakersfield.

17's Tami Mlcoch will be dancing in this year's show alongside her choreographer, Roland Brown, and seven other couples.

The event is a fundraiser for the Stars Theatre, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

The non-profit relies on community donations to keep things up and running.

"We, not only, do our main stage shows here at the Stars Theatre, but we are also a performing arts school here in the summertime with the kids, and we also have a playhouse out in Rosedale. So, all the funds that come through this event helps us with all of our programs throughout the year," said Zachary Gonzalez, Marketing Coordinator.

Tickets are sold out for the "Dancing at the Stars" event on Sat. April 13 and the preview show. But, tickets are still available for the encore show on Sunday, call 325-6100 or click here for the Stars Theatre website.

You can also support the theatre by casting your vote for your favorite couple online it's only $1 to vote.

KGET will be proving a live stream on its Facebook page on Saturday night.