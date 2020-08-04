‘Everything is gone:’ Kern County family loses home of 20 years to Stagecoach Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County family is homeless Tuesday morning after the Stagecoach Fire consumed their home. Wendy Kraus-Smith, who has lived near Havilah’s mountain community for 20 years, says a lifetime of memories went up in smoke in a matter of minutes.

“Everything is gone,” said Wendy Kraus-Smith.

She said the ferocity of the fire plowed right through their home, destroying nearly everything.

“I just can’t believe how quickly that something can be so perfect and then gone,” said Kraus-Smith.

The couple moved to the mountains two decades ago, hoping to give their four boys the life they never had. However, as the fire smolders on their property, she and her husband Kevin have the difficult task of picking up the pieces.

“This is 20 years,” said Kraus-Smith. “We’ve worked so hard to have that lifestyle and this ranch to raise our children.”

The family is the first victim of the Stagecoach’s uncontrollable flames. Fortunately, their children were able to evacuate and Smith had the chance to save her three puppies.

“There was nothing that was going to stop me from getting to that home because I knew if anything’s alive there, I’m getting it because they are my family,” said Kraus-Smith.

However, after the wall of flames moved through, the heartbreak returned. One of their furry family members didn’t make it out alive, burning in the fire alongside all of their possessions.

“My wedding photographs, the children’s pictures, all these trinkets, and memories are all just gone,” said Kraus-Smith. “It’s all gone.”

Now in a hotel, beginning a grueling journey of the unknown, Kraus-Smith says she’ll stay strong for her sons.

“I don’t know where to go from here right now, you know, my faith is strong, but this was a big one to take on.”