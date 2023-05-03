BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The wet winter may delay but not deter the wildfire season California could see in the coming month.

Kern County Fire Department Captain Andrew Freeborn said residents should prepare as all the moisture experienced from record rainfall and snow could all change.

“Even though we had a very wet winter come summertime everything is going to be dry everything is going to primed and ready to burn as usual,” Freeborn said.

This is why Governor Newsom declared California Wildfire Preparedness Week, May 1 through 7, 2023, dedicated to preparing communities to be more resilient to the impacts of wildfire and improving forest health.

“We live in California wildfires happen every single year […] we are not immune to it here locally and we need to do what we can as individuals right now to prepare so that we are not going to be adversely negatively impacted when they do occur,” Freeborn said.

This is why Freeborn is urging residents to get ready for wildfire season now because he shares that all areas of Kern are at risk.

“Whether you’re in the desert, you’re in the mountains, you’re in the valley floor, there’s a chance that you could be impacted by some form of brush fire,” Freeborn said.

Freeborn said what could help is to create defensible space by making sure the area around your homes and businesses is clear of dry vegetation and having an emergency kit for your home and a go bag in your car.

For more tips on how to prepare for wildfire season go here.