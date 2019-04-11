UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Evergreen Elementary School following phone threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted. We're waiting for more details from school officials.

Evergeen Elementary School in Central Bakersfield was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after someone called in a threat.

More details were not immediately available, but Bakersfield City School District spokeswoman Irma Cervantes confirmed deputies had responded and the school was on lockdown.

The school is located south of Belle Terrace and east of Wible Road.

