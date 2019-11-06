Events celebrate military veterans at local college campuses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local colleges are hosting events supporting and honoring military veterans.

Bakersfield College is hositng its sixth annual Vet Fest on Wednesday honoting all current and past members of the armed forces.

You can enjoy free food, music and gain access to resources vital to student success.

The event will take place at the front area of the CSS building, counselilng center.

Vet Fest takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bakersfield College campus.

On Thursday, CSU Bakersfield will salute veterans and active-duty military at their second annual Veterans Day celebration.

Keynote speakers at the event will include state Senator Shannon Grove and Iraq War veteran and CSUB alumnus Joshua Dhanens.

The event is free to the whole community.

The event at CSU Bakersfield runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Runner Park at CSUB.