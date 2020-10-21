Event highlighting work of Black entrepreneurial women to be held Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An event showcasing the work of entrepreneurial Black women who work full-time jobs in addition to maintaining their own businesses will be held Saturday in southwest Bakersfield.

The “Black Wall Street Reloaded Part 1: Sistah’s Street Market” is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. at 4410 Wible Road, in the parking lot of Arredondo Ventures, Inc. The event will features products and services such as handcrafted candles, baking, cooking, music, tutoring, clothing lines and arts and crafts.