BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McMurtrey Aquatic Center will begin holding evening lap swim sessions starting Monday.

City officials said evening lap swim will be held from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. and 7:35 to 8:25 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

To make a reservation, call 661-852-7440. McMurtrey is located at 1325 Q St.