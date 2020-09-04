Evening lane closures scheduled for Highway 99 this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several evening lane closures have been scheduled for Highway 99 between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue to pave a new auxiliary lane for northbound-to-eastbound traffic, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The two outside northbound lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sept. 8, Sept. 13 and Sept. 17, a TRIP news release said. One northbound lane and the connector ramp from northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 will remain open.

An evening closure is also planned for the connector ramp from westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 on Sept. 8. It’s expected to be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and traffic will be detoured at Union Avenue, the release said.