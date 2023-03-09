BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials have issued an evacuation warning for residents in Riverkern and low-lying areas of Kernville ahead of a storm that could lead to flooding.

The Kern County Fire Department issued the warning Thursday afternoon. The warning was issued in response to possible water flow in the upper Kern River that could lead to flooding.

Areas in Kernville expected to be affected are south of Riverkern, between Sierra Way and Burlando Road, and north of the Kernville Airport.

Residents are advised they should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice if necessary. People who require more time to evacuate, and people with pets or livestock should leave immediately, officials said.

A Red Cross shelter is open at the Lake Isabella Senior Center at 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard. Animal Services will help with sheltering companion animals at the shelter.

If you go to the shelter you are welcome to bring items your child may need, such as formula, food, toys and clothing, items for pets such as a leash, medications and food and blankets, towels or other items, according to the Red Cross.

People who need help with transportation should call the Aging & Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565 until 6 p.m. Officials said they can not guarantee assistance after 6 p.m.

Anyone reporting an emergency should dial 911. Anyone with questions is asked to call Kern County Information and Referral Services at 211.

Learn more about disaster preparedness at this link.