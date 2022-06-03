The fire evacuation warning for the Bear Valley Springs area has been lifted, according to the Ready Kern Emergency Notification System.

The Kern County Fire Department has isolated the fire and is now working on hot spots. The Bear Valley Police Department Chief stated that the risk level is dropping, according to a Tweet by the Bear Valley Community Services District.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Evacuation warning has been put in place in the Bear Valley Springs area near the Range Fire, according to the Ready Kern Emergency Notification System.

A fire was reported near the Bear Valley Springs Shooting Range in Bear Valley Springs.

The evacuation warning means the fire can become a threat and everyone who may need extra time to evacuate should leave now, according to the Ready Kern Emergency Notification System.

All residents are advised to be prepared to leave quickly if it becomes necessary.

The fire was reported Friday just before 11 a.m. at 31000 Deertrail Dr., and has burned approximately 100 acres so far. Smoke can be seen on the Alert Wildfire website.

The Kern County Fire Department had no additional information about the fire.

Red Cross is closely monitoring the situation. It advises anyone near the fire to pack an emergency kit with medications and important documents, load car seats, pet carriers and a go-bag in the car and park the car in the direction of the evacuation route.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.