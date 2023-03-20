BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials lifted evacuation orders for Wofford Heights but kept a warning in place for residents in the Cane Peak Court area for the potential of a landslide.

This warning is for residents of areas north and south of Bruton Way, including homes on Cane Peak Court and Homestead Court, east to Split Mountain Way, and homes on Anchorage Way east to Earl Pascoe Road, according to Ready Kern.

An evacuation order was also lifted for Camp Kernville and the Wasco-Pond and Poso Creek areas.

An evacuation center is currently open at Kern Valley High School located at 3340 Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella, and animal services is providing emergency sheltering for animals with human companions, officials said.

People with physical limitations who require assistance to evacuate are asked to call the Aging and Adult Services hotline at 855-264-6565 before 6 p.m.,

All emergencies should be reported to 911.